Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DSX stock has gone up by 5.65%, with a monthly decline of -8.36% and a quarterly surge of 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Diana Shipping Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.50% for DSX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DSX is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DSX is $3.75, which is $0.57 above the current price. The public float for DSX is 79.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on January 04, 2024 was 620.52K shares.

DSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has increased by 3.58 when compared to last closing price of 3.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Investors need to pay close attention to Diana Shipping (DSX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DSX Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc saw 7.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.52 for the present operating margin

+57.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.04. Equity return is now at value 14.46, with 6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 56.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.