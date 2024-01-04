Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has dropped by -1.98 compared to previous close of 13.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2024-01-03 that Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin spoke in North Carolina on Wednesday morning saying “A soft landing is increasingly conceivable, but in no way inevitable.” Many on Wall Street are patiently awaiting the Fed’s next move.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is above average at 5.42x. The 36-month beta value for DB is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DB is $13.64, which is $1.32 above than the current price. The public float for DB is 1.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of DB on January 04, 2024 was 2.60M shares.

DB’s Market Performance

The stock of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has seen a -2.84% decrease in the past week, with a 5.96% rise in the past month, and a 28.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for DB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for DB’s stock, with a 21.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DB Trading at 9.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares surge +6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at +12.45. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 8.15, with 0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), the company’s capital structure generated 380.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.19. Total debt to assets is 17.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.