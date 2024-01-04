Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, CYTK stock has gone up by 89.54%, with a monthly gain of 158.09% and a quarterly surge of 222.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Cytokinetics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 86.80% for CYTK stock, with a simple moving average of 142.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) is $83.62, which is -$4.52 below the current market price. The public float for CYTK is 93.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.66% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CYTK’s average trading volume was 2.43M shares.

CYTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ: CYTK) has surged by 3.00 when compared to previous closing price of 84.12, but the company has seen a 89.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that With several big pharmas set to lose patent protection for key drugs this decade, the merger and acquisition scene is widely expected to heat up in 2024. These two biotechs have repeatedly been rumored to be receiving takeover interest from larger peers.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CYTK Trading at 125.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +155.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +161.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +89.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +145.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.02. In addition, Cytokinetics Inc saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $85.08 back on Jan 02. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 441,797 shares of Cytokinetics Inc, valued at $1,063,500 using the latest closing price.

WIERENGA WENDALL, the Director of Cytokinetics Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $73.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that WIERENGA WENDALL is holding 18,653 shares at $736,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.75 for the present operating margin

+91.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Inc stands at -411.21. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.99. Equity return is now at value -572.15, with -57.99 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,051.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.