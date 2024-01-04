Cutera Inc (CUTR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CUTR is 1.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cutera Inc (CUTR) is $7.67, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for CUTR is 18.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 28.91% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CUTR’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CUTR) stock’s latest price update

Cutera Inc (NASDAQ: CUTR)’s stock price has dropped by -12.24 in relation to previous closing price of 3.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-10 that BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that Taylor Harris, Chief Executive Office, and Greg Barker, Vice President of Corporate FP&A and Investor Relations, will participate in Fireside Chats at the following upcoming investor conferences: Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, 2:25pm ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.

CUTR’s Market Performance

Cutera Inc (CUTR) has seen a -16.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 58.06% gain in the past month and a -37.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.34% for CUTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for CUTR’s stock, with a -75.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CUTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CUTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CUTR Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.10%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUTR fell by -16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Cutera Inc saw -16.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUTR starting from Harris Taylor C., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Aug 29. After this action, Harris Taylor C. now owns 279,336 shares of Cutera Inc, valued at $297,300 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Stuart, the Interim CFO of Cutera Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Drummond Stuart is holding 19,678 shares at $49,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.13 for the present operating margin

+54.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cutera Inc stands at -32.62. The total capital return value is set at -12.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -4447.26, with -17.25 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cutera Inc (CUTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.