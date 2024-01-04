Cue Health Inc (HLTH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has gone down by -28.56% for the week, with a -42.83% drop in the past month and a -52.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.39% for HLTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.94% for HLTH’s stock, with a -67.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLTH is 99.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of HLTH was 931.42K shares.

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.94 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -28.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Lorna Williams – Investor Relations Ayub Khattak – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Aasim Javed – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Rhyee – TD Cowen Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cue Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

HLTH Trading at -34.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.28%, as shares sank -37.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLTH fell by -26.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2794. In addition, Cue Health Inc saw 23.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HLTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.12 for the present operating margin

+31.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cue Health Inc stands at -40.14. The total capital return value is set at -29.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.17. Equity return is now at value -52.42, with -38.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Health Inc (HLTH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.71. Total debt to assets is 7.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cue Health Inc (HLTH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.