Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD)’s stock price has decreased by -1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 246.89. However, the company has seen a -5.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-03 that CrowdStrike’s AI-powered tech should help it keep winning the cybersecurity arms race. Meta Platforms could see revenue increase as people spend more time with its products.

Is It Worth Investing in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRWD is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CRWD is 221.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CRWD on January 04, 2024 was 3.14M shares.

CRWD’s Market Performance

CRWD stock saw an increase of -5.24% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.97% and a quarterly increase of 50.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.53% for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.59% for CRWD stock, with a simple moving average of 46.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $270 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CRWD Trading at 11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $251.22. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw -4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 56,985 shares at the price of $252.15 back on Dec 21. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 1,080,194 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $14,368,632 using the latest closing price.

Podbere Burt W., the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 22,825 shares at $253.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Podbere Burt W. is holding 284,056 shares at $5,779,769 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36 for the present operating margin

+73.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -0.71, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.