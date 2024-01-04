Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.42 in relation to its previous close of 2.11. However, the company has experienced a 4.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-29 that Trading penny stocks can deliver robust returns in the blink of an eye. In the last month, Tilray Brands(NASDAQ: TLRY ) stock has surged by roughly 30%.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRON is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cronos Group Inc (CRON) is $2.62, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for CRON is 198.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CRON’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

CRON’s Market Performance

CRON stock saw an increase of 4.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.90% and a quarterly increase of 9.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.99% for Cronos Group Inc (CRON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 9.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc, valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -9.08, with -8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.