Copart, Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 34.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copart, Inc. (CPRT) is $53.01, which is $6.18 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 870.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRT on January 04, 2024 was 4.23M shares.

CPRT) stock’s latest price update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.43relation to previous closing price of 47.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that The latest trading day saw Copart, Inc. (CPRT) settling at $46.83, representing a -1.43% change from its previous close.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a -4.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.58% drop in the past month, and a 9.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for CPRT’s stock, with a 6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $51 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPRT Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.52. In addition, Copart, Inc. saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from JOHNSON WILLIS J, who sale 100,765 shares at the price of $49.83 back on Dec 01. After this action, JOHNSON WILLIS J now owns 50,681,963 shares of Copart, Inc., valued at $5,021,120 using the latest closing price.

FISHER STEPHEN, the Director of Copart, Inc., sale 160,000 shares at $45.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that FISHER STEPHEN is holding 0 shares at $7,310,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart, Inc. stands at +31.99. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.90. Equity return is now at value 23.52, with 20.49 for asset returns.

Based on Copart, Inc. (CPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.97. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Copart, Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.