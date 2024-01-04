Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL)’s stock price has increased by 8.42 compared to its previous closing price of 31.23. However, the company has seen a 12.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) is 225.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COLL is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) is $35.00, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for COLL is 31.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.91% of that float. On January 04, 2024, COLL’s average trading volume was 360.95K shares.

COLL’s Market Performance

COLL’s stock has seen a 12.08% increase for the week, with a 32.27% rise in the past month and a 48.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.69% for COLL’s stock, with a 43.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for COLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $36 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COLL Trading at 31.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +29.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLL rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.40. In addition, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc saw 10.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLL starting from Ciaffoni Joseph, who sale 4,357 shares at the price of $30.38 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciaffoni Joseph now owns 275,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, valued at $132,377 using the latest closing price.

Ciaffoni Joseph, the President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc, sale 26,454 shares at $30.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Ciaffoni Joseph is holding 275,000 shares at $804,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.96 for the present operating margin

+45.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc stands at -5.39. The total capital return value is set at 10.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.34. Equity return is now at value 4.79, with 0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL), the company’s capital structure generated 363.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.45. Total debt to assets is 60.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 280.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.