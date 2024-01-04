CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has surged by 0.33 when compared to previous closing price of 0.06, but the company has seen a 23.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-21 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNEY is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNEY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of CNEY on January 04, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

CNEY’s Market Performance

The stock of CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has seen a 23.59% increase in the past week, with a -37.13% drop in the past month, and a -46.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.12% for CNEY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.19% for CNEY’s stock, with a -61.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNEY Trading at -31.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.91%, as shares sank -38.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY rose by +21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0780. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -8.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In summary, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.