Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CLVT stock has gone down by -5.08%, with a monthly gain of 9.34% and a quarterly surge of 41.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.08% for Clarivate Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for CLVT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) Right Now?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLVT is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLVT is 371.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLVT on January 04, 2024 was 5.91M shares.

CLVT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) has decreased by -3.30 when compared to last closing price of 9.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Clarivate has turned organic growth positive and has visible tailwinds that could drive organic growth higher. The company reported positive organic growth in 3Q23, beating consensus estimates for revenue and EBITDA margins. The A&G and LSH segments showed strong organic growth, and the IP segment is expected to recover as macro headwinds ease.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLVT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLVT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CLVT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CLVT Trading at 15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVT fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, Clarivate Plc saw -5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.98 for the present operating margin

+37.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clarivate Plc stands at -148.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.97. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 1.89 for asset returns.

Based on Clarivate Plc (CLVT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.83. Total debt to assets is 36.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.