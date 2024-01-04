Cingulate Inc’s (CING) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CING stock has gone up by 309.09%, with a monthly gain of 32.35% and a quarterly plunge of -41.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.95% for Cingulate Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 109.56% for CING’s stock, with a -41.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CING is 12.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of CING was 1.41M shares.

The stock price of Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ: CING) has jumped by 20.54 compared to previous close of 6.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 309.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-28 that Cingulate (NASDAQ: CING ) stock is soaring over 160% in early trading and trending on many financial news websites. The rally was sparked by the company’s announcement that the Nasdaq exchange would postpone delisting its shares for several weeks.

CING Trading at 35.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.02%, as shares surge +58.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +309.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Cingulate Inc saw 5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Callahan Jennifer L., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Sep 15. After this action, Callahan Jennifer L. now owns 45,508 shares of Cingulate Inc, valued at $3,348 using the latest closing price.

Werth Peter J., the Director of Cingulate Inc, purchase 1,823,155 shares at $0.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Werth Peter J. is holding 2,798,320 shares at $1,000,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -512.81, with -199.61 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cingulate Inc (CING) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.