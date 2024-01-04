Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.83 in comparison to its previous close of 4.96, however, the company has experienced a -10.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIM is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIM is $5.25, which is $0.48 above the current price. The public float for CIM is 221.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on January 04, 2024 was 2.33M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM stock saw a decrease of -10.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Chimera Investment Corp (CIM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.87% for CIM’s stock, with a -11.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CIM Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw -4.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corp stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.