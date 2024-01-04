Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CERE is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CERE is 85.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of CERE on January 04, 2024 was 2.51M shares.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.57 in relation to its previous close of 42.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Investopedia reported 2023-12-07 that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) shares jumped more than 11% Thursday after AbbVie (ABBV) agreed to acquire the neuroscience drugmaker for about $8.7 billion.

CERE’s Market Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.11% gain in the past month and a 107.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for CERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.01% for CERE’s stock, with a 50.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $45 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CERE Trading at 35.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.43. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from Sanchez Ramiro, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $42.47 back on Dec 26. After this action, Sanchez Ramiro now owns 14,673 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $424,700 using the latest closing price.

DiPietro Kenneth, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $41.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that DiPietro Kenneth is holding 24,663 shares at $331,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -89.69, with -41.03 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.