Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA)’s stock price has dropped by -3.43 in relation to previous closing price of 40.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that After navigating treacherous waters in the preceding year, the US initial public offering (IPO) market embarked on a path of recovery in 2023, signaling the inception of a new upcycle.

Is It Worth Investing in Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

The public float for CAVA is 81.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.82% of that float. On January 04, 2024, CAVA’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has seen a -9.89% decrease in the past week, with a 8.97% rise in the past month, and a 31.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $48 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CAVA Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -9.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.78. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Amouyal Philippe, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.18 back on Nov 17. After this action, Amouyal Philippe now owns 15,000 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $331,800 using the latest closing price.

Xenohristos Theodoros, the Director of Cava Group Inc, purchase 4,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Xenohristos Theodoros is holding 4,500 shares at $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.