Carrier Global Corp’s (CARR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CARR stock has gone down by -4.42%, with a monthly gain of 3.16% and a quarterly surge of 2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Carrier Global Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for CARR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is above average at 39.04x. The 36-month beta value for CARR is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CARR is 837.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on January 04, 2024 was 4.42M shares.

CARR) stock’s latest price update

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.75relation to previous closing price of 56.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Five stocks that have recently raised dividends are: BMY, PWR, CARR, AVGO, OC.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CARR Trading at 3.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.17. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Agrawal Ajay, who sale 16,500 shares at the price of $57.99 back on Dec 15. After this action, Agrawal Ajay now owns 89,920 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $956,764 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 164,450 shares at $59.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 0 shares at $9,743,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corp stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corp (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.