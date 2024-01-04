Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.52 in comparison to its previous close of 15.77, however, the company has experienced a -12.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival plc ADR (CUK) is $14.92, which is $3.87 above the current market price. The public float for CUK is 146.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUK on January 04, 2024 was 1.53M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK stock saw an increase of -12.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.45% and a quarterly increase of 31.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Carnival plc ADR (CUK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.41% for CUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.91% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.46. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival plc ADR, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.06 for the present operating margin

+22.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19. Equity return is now at value -1.06, with -0.15 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 463.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.25. Total debt to assets is 64.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 430.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.