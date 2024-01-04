Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (CREV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ: CREV)’s stock price has soared by 7.82 in relation to previous closing price of 24.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-06 that Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ: CREV ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company announced plans for a conference call. A press release from Carbon Revolution reveals that the company intends to hold a conference call on Dec. 12.

Is It Worth Investing in Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ: CREV) Right Now?

Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ: CREV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1243.54x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CREV is at 3.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CREV is 6.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CREV on January 04, 2024 was 29.06K shares.

CREV’s Market Performance

The stock of Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (CREV) has seen a -2.40% decrease in the past week, with a -23.51% drop in the past month, and a 160.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for CREV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.75% for CREV’s stock, with a 71.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CREV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CREV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CREV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CREV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $84 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CREV Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -19.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREV fell by -2.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.83. In addition, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. saw 12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CREV

The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.06. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carbon Revolution Public Ltd. Co. (CREV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.