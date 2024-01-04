Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.32 in relation to its previous close of 32.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-12-15 that Shares of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) are up 5.0% on Friday following a report that the oil and gas company has attracted takeover interest.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) Right Now?

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CPE is 52.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 26.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPE on January 04, 2024 was 1.78M shares.

CPE’s Market Performance

CPE stock saw an increase of -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.34% and a quarterly increase of -7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for CPE’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CPE Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.14. In addition, Callon Petroleum Co. saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 7,384 shares at the price of $30.50 back on May 31. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 610,208 shares of Callon Petroleum Co., valued at $225,175 using the latest closing price.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, the Director of Callon Petroleum Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WEBSTER STEVEN A is holding 602,824 shares at $302,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Co. stands at +37.44. The total capital return value is set at 34.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.47. Equity return is now at value 15.13, with 7.87 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.08. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.