Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) is above average at 13.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CZR is 205.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CZR on January 04, 2024 was 3.34M shares.

The stock price of Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) has plunged by -5.82 when compared to previous closing price of 47.78, but the company has seen a -5.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-02 that LAS VEGAS & RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The company will also host a conference call on February 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company. Participants may register for the call by clicking here. Once registered, participants will receive a.

CZR’s Market Performance

CZR’s stock has fallen by -5.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.74% and a quarterly drop of -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Caesars Entertainment Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.75% for CZR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $51 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CZR Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.21. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Pegram Michael E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $41.90 back on Nov 10. After this action, Pegram Michael E now owns 136,697 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc, valued at $628,562 using the latest closing price.

Lepori Stephanie, the CAO & Chief Admin. Officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc, sale 33,282 shares at $51.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Lepori Stephanie is holding 41,910 shares at $1,720,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 16.82, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.