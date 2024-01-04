Brookdale Senior Living Inc’s (BKD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has gone down by -0.52% for the week, with a 6.54% rise in the past month and a 55.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.66% for BKD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.71% for BKD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) is $5.67, which is -$0.03 below the current market price. The public float for BKD is 168.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKD on January 04, 2024 was 1.93M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) has dropped by -0.35 compared to previous close of 5.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Brookdale (BKD) completes two financing transactions to push its debt maturities until September 2025, thereby relieving it from the debt repayment burden for next year and focusing on core operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BKD Trading at 15.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc saw -2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from BROMLEY MARCUS E, who sale 3,995 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Dec 06. After this action, BROMLEY MARCUS E now owns 147,001 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, valued at $21,158 using the latest closing price.

BROMLEY MARCUS E, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BROMLEY MARCUS E is holding 150,996 shares at $52,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.15 for the present operating margin

+4.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc stands at -8.44. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -25.12, with -2.07 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 82.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.