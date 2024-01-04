Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has plunged by -2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 1085.38, but the company has seen a -6.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that Blue-chip stocks to buy for income are somewhat on the back burner at the moment. The Fed is set to loosen interest rates in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is above average at 32.14x. The 36-month beta value for AVGO is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVGO is $1090.05, which is $31.47 above than the current price. The public float for AVGO is 458.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. The average trading volume of AVGO on January 04, 2024 was 3.19M shares.

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO stock saw an increase of -6.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.83% and a quarterly increase of 29.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Broadcom Inc (AVGO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for AVGO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1100 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AVGO Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,069.88. In addition, Broadcom Inc saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from TAN HOCK E, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1122.46 back on Dec 21. After this action, TAN HOCK E now owns 209,796 shares of Broadcom Inc, valued at $22,449,113 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Broadcom Inc, sale 800 shares at $1140.30 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 810 shares at $912,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.94 for the present operating margin

+65.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc stands at +39.31. The total capital return value is set at 26.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 60.31, with 19.28 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.30. Total debt to assets is 54.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Broadcom Inc (AVGO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.