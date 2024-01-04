Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has decreased by -2.42 when compared to last closing price of 42.07. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Stocks like Wingstop Inc. (WING), Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) and Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) are poised to benefit from the soaring restaurant sales.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is above average at 13.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) is $41.06, which is -$0.8 below the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EAT on January 04, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stock saw an increase of -7.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.29% and a quarterly increase of 37.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EAT Trading at 9.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.62. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw -4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Taylor Joseph G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.21 back on Dec 12. After this action, Taylor Joseph G now owns 66,286 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $206,050 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & COO, Chili’s of Brinker International, Inc., sale 14,951 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 37,604 shares at $609,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.28 for the present operating margin

+8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc. stands at +2.48. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 62.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.