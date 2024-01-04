Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is 178.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OWL is 443.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% of that float. On January 04, 2024, OWL’s average trading volume was 4.96M shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 14.60. However, the company has seen a -2.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-03 that Private credit and BDCs are expected to benefit from recent dynamics in the capital markets and conventional banking sector. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a top BDC with a stable dividend yield of 9.5% and a strong layer of non-cyclicality. In this article, I highlight three reasons why OBDC is set to deliver stable streams of dividend income and why the growth prospects seem very solid here.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL’s stock has fallen by -2.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.71% and a quarterly rise of 15.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Blue Owl Capital Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for OWL’s stock, with a 22.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OWL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OWL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OWL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

OWL Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +9.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.25. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw -1.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 2.37, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.