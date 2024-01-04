Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT)’s stock price has dropped by -2.71 in relation to previous closing price of 21.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a solid Q3-2023 with strong earnings and distribution coverage. Muddy Waters raised concerns about BXMT’s risk assessments and predicted potential distribution cuts and significant equity hit. We analyze the short case and tell you why it is too pessimistic.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) Right Now?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BXMT is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BXMT is $22.07, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 162.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.37% of that float. The average trading volume for BXMT on January 04, 2024 was 2.88M shares.

BXMT’s Market Performance

BXMT stock saw a decrease of -9.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.79% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for BXMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $23.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BXMT Trading at -3.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.02. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,274 shares at the price of $21.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 144,572 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $48,267 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 485 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 49,103 shares at $10,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.