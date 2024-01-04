Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKYI is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BKYI is 0.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKYI on January 04, 2024 was 138.02K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BKYI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bio-Key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) has jumped by 13.57 compared to previous close of 2.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Bill Jones – Investor Relations Mike DePasquale – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ceci Welch – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Vander Aarde – Maxim Group Operator Good morning, everyone. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to BIO-key International Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

BKYI’s Market Performance

BKYI’s stock has risen by 4.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.50% and a quarterly drop of -65.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.87% for Bio-Key International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.43% for BKYI’s stock, with a -67.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKYI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BKYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BKYI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BKYI Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.35%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKYI rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Bio-Key International Inc. saw 6.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKYI starting from DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Dec 01. After this action, DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W now owns 306,827 shares of Bio-Key International Inc., valued at $3,600 using the latest closing price.

Sullivan James David, the Chief Legal Officer of Bio-Key International Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Sullivan James David is holding 388,171 shares at $3,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-112.73 for the present operating margin

+70.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Key International Inc. stands at -145.74. The total capital return value is set at -62.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.28. Equity return is now at value -102.80, with -60.22 for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.93. Total debt to assets is 18.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bio-Key International Inc. (BKYI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.