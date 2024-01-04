Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The public float for BYND is 60.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 42.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on January 04, 2024 was 2.99M shares.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 8.19. However, the company has experienced a -6.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that We’ve all seen the headlines – “Reddit traders squeeze hedge funds!” “Meme stocks defy gravity!

BYND’s Market Performance

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has seen a -6.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.11% gain in the past month and a -5.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for BYND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.92% for BYND stock, with a simple moving average of -27.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BYND Trading at 7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.36. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.70 for the present operating margin

-6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -87.40. The total capital return value is set at -28.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.