Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has plunged by -4.64 when compared to previous closing price of 49.36, but the company has seen a -11.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:15 AM ET Company Participants Eric Boyer – Investor Relations Greg Bentley – Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Cumins – Chief Operating Officer Werner Andre – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Hedberg – RBC Joe Vruwink – Robert Baird Kristen Owen – Oppenheimer Jason Celino – KeyBanc Michael Funk – Bank of America Matthew Broome – Mizuho Joshua Tilton – Wolfe Research Warren Meyers – Griffin Securities Blair Abernethy – Rosenblatt Securities Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler Eric Boyer Good morning and thank you for joining Bentley Systems’ Q3 2023 Operating Results. I’m Eric Boyer, Bentley’s Investor Relations Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BSY is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BSY is 207.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume for BSY on January 04, 2024 was 991.71K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY’s stock has seen a -11.22% decrease for the week, with a -11.12% drop in the past month and a -3.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for Bentley Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.44% for BSY’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSY Trading at -7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -10.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.13. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw -9.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 17,965 shares at the price of $48.42 back on Oct 31. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,508,422 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $869,946 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 67,313 shares at $48.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 7,526,387 shares at $3,261,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Inc stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 28.53, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Inc (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.