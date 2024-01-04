Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, BRBR stock has gone down by -8.40%, with a monthly decline of -3.48% and a quarterly surge of 25.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Bellring Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.95% for BRBR’s stock, with a 27.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) is 41.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRBR is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRBR is 130.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On January 04, 2024, BRBR’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has dropped by -6.04 in relation to previous closing price of 54.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-05 that Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; Breakfast provides fuel to get your day started, and you have all day to burn those calories. It’s a consumer staple of everyday life practiced by millions of people.

BRBR Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -8.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.05. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.28 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 52.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76 and the total asset turnover is 2.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.