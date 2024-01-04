Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.50.

The average trading volume of BLTE on January 04, 2024 was 136.67K shares.

BLTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Belite Bio Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BLTE) has dropped by -8.56 compared to previous close of 42.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLTE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tom Lin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nathan Mata – Chief Scientific Officer Hao-Yuan Chuang – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jennifer Kim – Kento Basma Radwan – Leerink Partners Yi Chen – HC Wainwright Bruce Jackson – The Benchmark Company Operator Hello and thank you for joining us to discuss Belite’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Joining the call is Dr. Tom Lin, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Nathan Mata, Chief Scientific Officer, and Hao-Wan Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of BeLite Bio.

BLTE’s Market Performance

Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE) has seen a -14.80% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.17% decline in the past month and a 31.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for BLTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.14% for BLTE’s stock, with a 35.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLTE stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BLTE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLTE in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $60 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BLTE Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLTE fell by -14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.87. In addition, Belite Bio Inc ADR saw -14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLTE

The total capital return value is set at -43.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96.

Based on Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Belite Bio Inc ADR (BLTE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.