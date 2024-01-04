Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDX is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BDX is $278.83, which is $38.36 above the current price. The public float for BDX is 289.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDX on January 04, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

BDX) stock’s latest price update

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.02 compared to its previous closing price of 245.42. However, the company has seen a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

BDX’s Market Performance

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has experienced a -1.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.93% rise in the past month, and a -7.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for BDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for BDX’s stock, with a -6.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BDX Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.09. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Garrison Michael David, who sale 1,239 shares at the price of $232.46 back on Dec 11. After this action, Garrison Michael David now owns 7,274 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $288,018 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Richard, the EVP & President Interventional of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 2,156 shares at $238.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Byrd Richard is holding 4,120 shares at $514,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.34 for the present operating margin

+42.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co. stands at +7.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.80. Equity return is now at value 5.99, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 63.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.88. Total debt to assets is 31.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.