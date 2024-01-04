BCE Inc (BCE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 40.38. However, the company has seen a 4.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BCE’s subsidiary Bell has acquired 939 spectrum licenses, which will provide it with 100 MHz of 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz cross-band spectrum.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BCE Inc (BCE) is $57.35, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCE on January 04, 2024 was 1.81M shares.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE stock saw an increase of 4.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.79% and a quarterly increase of 11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for BCE Inc (BCE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.39% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +4.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.66. In addition, BCE Inc saw 3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BCE Inc (BCE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.