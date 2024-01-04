Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) is above average at 13.65x. The 36-month beta value for BBWI is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BBWI is 224.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of BBWI on January 04, 2024 was 3.49M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BBWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) has decreased by -2.59 when compared to last closing price of 44.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that BBWI reported better-than-expected sales and gross margin expansion in Q3 2024. The company’s revenue growth is tracking well against management’s guidance. As the macro situation improves in 2024, it bodes well for BBWI growth.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI’s stock has risen by 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.62% and a quarterly rise of 34.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Bath & Body Works Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for BBWI’s stock, with a 22.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $42 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BBWI Trading at 26.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +18.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.01. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc, valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.17 for the present operating margin

+43.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc stands at +10.50. The total capital return value is set at 32.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.