Banzai International Inc (BNZI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI)’s stock price has increased by 3.12 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a -37.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ: BNZI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNZI is -0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

BNZI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BNZI on January 04, 2024 was 60.33K shares.

BNZI’s Market Performance

BNZI’s stock has seen a -37.38% decrease for the week, with a -84.59% drop in the past month and a -84.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.51% for Banzai International Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -75.57% for BNZI stock, with a simple moving average of -83.56% for the last 200 days.

BNZI Trading at -81.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.60%, as shares sank -84.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNZI fell by -37.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.3050. In addition, Banzai International Inc saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNZI starting from Ward Mason, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ward Mason now owns 30,170 shares of Banzai International Inc, valued at $18,135 using the latest closing price.

Davy Joseph P., the Chief Executive Officer of Banzai International Inc, purchase 2,898 shares at $3.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Davy Joseph P. is holding 2,898 shares at $9,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNZI

The total capital return value is set at -2.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.60. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Banzai International Inc (BNZI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.