Bank Of New York Mellon Corp’s (BK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has gone up by 0.64% for the week, with a 7.65% rise in the past month and a 27.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.50% for BK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for BK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) Right Now?

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is $55.59, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 767.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BK on January 04, 2024 was 4.56M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) has jumped by 1.17 compared to previous close of 51.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54.50 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BK Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.02. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 8.98, with 0.87 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.