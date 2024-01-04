Banc of California Inc (BANC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has decreased by -5.19 when compared to last closing price of 13.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that ALTO, BANC and CBRE have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on December 28, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) Right Now?

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banc of California Inc (BANC) is $16.36, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for BANC is 138.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on January 04, 2024 was 2.63M shares.

BANC’s Market Performance

BANC stock saw an increase of -9.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.37% and a quarterly increase of 7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Banc of California Inc (BANC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for BANC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BANC Trading at 1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.24. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -6.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Barker James Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Dec 12. After this action, Barker James Andrew now owns 149,680 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $123,228 using the latest closing price.

Rice Joseph J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $12.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Rice Joseph J is holding 10,000 shares at $126,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.