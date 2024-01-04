Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.30 in comparison to its previous close of 8.71, however, the company has experienced a -36.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that GWRS, SRPT, AVTX, NTGR and PAY have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 3, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AVTX is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AVTX is 0.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for AVTX on January 04, 2024 was 177.40K shares.

AVTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has seen a -36.70% decrease in the past week, with a -49.44% drop in the past month, and a -76.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.89% for AVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.18% for AVTX’s stock, with a -96.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at -58.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.87%, as shares sank -46.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX fell by -36.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc saw -13.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 937,404 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Jun 27. After this action, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC now owns 731,458 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $486,888 using the latest closing price.

ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,746,138 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC is holding 1,668,862 shares at $1,682,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.41 for the present operating margin

+80.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc stands at -230.78. The total capital return value is set at -102.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.83. Equity return is now at value -524.01, with -100.85 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.