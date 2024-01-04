Assessing the Risk and Potential of YETI Holdings Inc’s (YETI) Stock

The stock of YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has gone down by -10.75% for the week, with a 6.10% rise in the past month and a 6.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.20% for YETI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.35% for YETI’s stock, with a 11.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is above average at 65.14x. The 36-month beta value for YETI is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YETI is $47.63, which is $0.48 above than the current price. The public float for YETI is 86.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.97% of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on January 04, 2024 was 1.37M shares.

YETI) stock’s latest price update

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.41 in relation to its previous close of 50.37. However, the company has experienced a -10.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-12-19 that Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) stock has gone on a run up the charts, up 24% in December alone.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

YETI Trading at 4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.85. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 10.69, with 5.94 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.