Assessing the Risk and Potential of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s (WHLR) Stock

In the past week, WHLR stock has gone down by -0.31%, with a monthly gain of 1.25% and a quarterly plunge of -89.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.54% for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for WHLR’s stock, with a -93.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WHLR is 1.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) is $50.00, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for WHLR is 53.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On January 04, 2024, WHLR’s average trading volume was 6.47M shares.

WHLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) has jumped by 4.52 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that The REIT sector averaged a +9.50% total return in November, but remains in negative territory year to date (-2.27%). Large cap REITs (+11.54%) outperformed again in November. Micro caps (+3.30%) finally had a month in the black, but continue to badly underperform their larger peers. 90.2% of REIT securities had a positive total return in November, but only 42.5% are in the black year to date.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHLR stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for WHLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

WHLR Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLR fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3175. In addition, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHLR starting from STILWELL JOSEPH, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 21. After this action, STILWELL JOSEPH now owns 15,179,309 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, valued at $56,940 using the latest closing price.

STILWELL JOSEPH, the Director of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, purchase 319,238 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that STILWELL JOSEPH is holding 15,041,309 shares at $90,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.52 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stands at -16.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.49. Equity return is now at value -32.87, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.