Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sysco Corp.’s (SYY) Stock

The stock of Sysco Corp. (SYY) has seen a 3.10% increase in the past week, with a 3.14% gain in the past month, and a 15.84% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.21% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SYY is $80.76, which is $5.47 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 503.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume for SYY on January 04, 2024 was 2.93M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 74.98. However, the company has seen a 3.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-24 that You may have heard of the “Dividend Aristocrats,” but have you heard of the “Dividend Kings?” While dividend aristocrats have at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases under their belts, dividend kings go the extra.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $73 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYY Trading at 6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.76. In addition, Sysco Corp. saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $71.76 back on Nov 22. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 12,782 shares of Sysco Corp., valued at $157,872 using the latest closing price.

Russell Neil, the SVP, Corp. Affairs and CAO of Sysco Corp., sale 219 shares at $69.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Russell Neil is holding 25,154 shares at $15,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corp. stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 24.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 111.56, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corp. (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 555.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75. Total debt to assets is 48.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corp. (SYY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.