Assessing the Risk and Potential of Conoco Phillips’s (COP) Stock

The stock of Conoco Phillips (COP) has seen a 0.76% increase in the past week, with a 4.08% gain in the past month, and a 1.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for COP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.47% for COP stock, with a simple moving average of 8.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COP is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COP is $137.50, which is $17.57 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.19B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for COP on January 04, 2024 was 5.87M shares.

COP) stock’s latest price update

Conoco Phillips (NYSE: COP)’s stock price has increased by 1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 117.59. However, the company has seen a 0.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that ConocoPhillips has a unique portfolio of assets, and it’s taken advantage of lower prices in recent years to acquire several more. The company has some of the most reliable assets in the best jurisdictions, meaning it trades at a premium, but one that’s deserved. The company remains committed to shareholder returns, both through business growth, and dividends/repurchases.

COP Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.07. In addition, Conoco Phillips saw 3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from LEACH TIMOTHY A, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $114.64 back on Nov 09. After this action, LEACH TIMOTHY A now owns 578,748 shares of Conoco Phillips, valued at $5,044,200 using the latest closing price.

LUNDQUIST ANDREW D, the Senior Vice President of Conoco Phillips, sale 30,800 shares at $123.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that LUNDQUIST ANDREW D is holding 5,937 shares at $3,813,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conoco Phillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 23.10, with 11.86 for asset returns.

Based on Conoco Phillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Conoco Phillips (COP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.