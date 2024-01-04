Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AREN is 0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AREN is 9.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREN on January 04, 2024 was 43.33K shares.

The stock of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has decreased by -9.13 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-11 that Arena Group Holdings AREN, -7.75%, whose brands include Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, said it terminated the employment of Chief Executive Ross Levinsohn, and named Manoj Bhargava as interim CEO, effective Monday.

AREN’s Market Performance

AREN’s stock has fallen by -18.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.73% and a quarterly drop of -52.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.36% for Arena Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.91% for AREN’s stock, with a -45.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREN Trading at -30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares sank -38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN fell by -18.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw -12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from Sims Todd D., who sale 52,267 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sims Todd D. now owns 743 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $151,574 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Arena Group Holdings Inc, sale 5,811,375 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 0 shares at $16,852,988 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.09 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arena Group Holdings Inc stands at -30.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.