Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has gone down by -13.47% for the week, with a -11.27% drop in the past month and a 16.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for ACHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.84% for ACHR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACHR is at 2.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACHR is 183.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.50% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHR on January 04, 2024 was 4.97M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) has plunged by -3.79 when compared to previous closing price of 5.81, but the company has seen a -13.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that The race for urban air mobility is getting intense, with flying taxi companies vying for superiority. Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR ) is one of the leading contenders because its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft offers a competitive advantage over its rivals.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ACHR Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -14.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.37. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc saw -8.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Perkins Tosha, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Dec 15. After this action, Perkins Tosha now owns 212,014 shares of Archer Aviation Inc, valued at $135,484 using the latest closing price.

MISSAN ANDY, the Chief Legal Off. & Secretary of Archer Aviation Inc, sale 12,500 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that MISSAN ANDY is holding 281,562 shares at $79,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -96.39, with -75.47 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.