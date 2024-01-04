Applovin Corp’s (APP) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, APP stock has gone down by -5.42%, with a monthly decline of -0.10% and a quarterly plunge of -2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Applovin Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for APP’s stock, with a 23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Right Now?

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APP is at 1.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for APP is 135.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.16% of that float. The average trading volume for APP on January 04, 2024 was 2.78M shares.

APP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has plunged by -1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 38.78, but the company has seen a -5.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that AppLovin (APP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $53.20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APP Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP fell by -5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.39. In addition, Applovin Corp saw -4.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Shikin Vasily, who sale 6,076 shares at the price of $39.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shikin Vasily now owns 0 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $238,422 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 383,539 shares at $37.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 6,076 shares at $14,228,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.64 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at -6.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.63. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 175.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.76. Total debt to assets is 57.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applovin Corp (APP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.