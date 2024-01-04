Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone down by -7.81%, with a monthly decline of -0.09% and a quarterly surge of 10.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.52% for AMAT’s stock, with a 10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is $166.79, which is $15.34 above the current market price. The public float for AMAT is 828.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on January 04, 2024 was 5.60M shares.

AMAT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 154.37. However, the company has seen a -7.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-31 that Applied Materials is positioned to outpace industry growth and gain market share through its strategic approach and commitment to innovation. The stock market and analysts express optimism towards the stock, driven by its leadership position in an attractive and complex industry. I suggest a hold position and considering additional shares only when a discount of more than 10% becomes available, as the stock is currently deemed fairly valued.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $185 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AMAT Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.13. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw -6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Nalamasu Omkaram, who sale 23,228 shares at the price of $162.45 back on Dec 22. After this action, Nalamasu Omkaram now owns 190,972 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $3,773,389 using the latest closing price.

Hill Brice, the SVP, CFO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $150.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Hill Brice is holding 106,023 shares at $150,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.66 for the present operating margin

+46.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.92. The total capital return value is set at 37.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.28. Equity return is now at value 48.04, with 23.87 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 36.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.84. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.