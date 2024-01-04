Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 16.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that REITs are performing well and expected to continue to rise, with potential for a 45% increase in the next 2-3 years. If the Fed reduces the prime rate, REIT yields will become more competitive with bonds and treasuries. REIT balance sheets are in good condition, with low debt ratios and valuations coming back into the low end of their normal range.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APLE is $18.29, which is $1.5 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.12% of that float. The average trading volume for APLE on January 04, 2024 was 2.52M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE stock saw a decrease of -0.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.24% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.57% for APLE’s stock, with a 8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APLE Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw 1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.