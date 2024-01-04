Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has surged by 4.54 when compared to previous closing price of 92.17, but the company has seen a 3.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2024-01-04 that The Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities Fund is an exchange-traded fund that is actively managed. This fund is less than two years old but has performed very well.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE: APO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.27x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APO is 393.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On January 04, 2024, the average trading volume of APO was 2.50M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stock saw an increase of 3.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.22% and a quarterly increase of 9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Apollo Global Management Inc (APO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for APO stock, with a simple moving average of 22.10% for the last 200 days.

APO Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.75. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Zelter James C, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $92.00 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zelter James C now owns 1,112,500 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc, valued at $1,610,000 using the latest closing price.

Zelter James C, the Co-President sale 70,000 shares at $90.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Zelter James C is holding 1,130,000 shares at $6,359,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -16.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.31. Equity return is now at value 78.45, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,837.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.60. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,833.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.