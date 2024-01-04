Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO)

The 36-month beta value for TTOO is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TTOO is 4.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of TTOO on January 04, 2024 was 571.99K shares.

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) has increased by 13.31 when compared to last closing price of 5.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-11-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock price has collapsed to a record low as concerns about the company’s future continued. Shares of the popular penny stock have collapsed to a split-adjusted low of $4.72, meaning they have plunged by over 92% this year.

TTOO’s Market Performance

T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has experienced a 25.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 57.18% rise in the past month, and a -71.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.36% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.73% for TTOO’s stock, with a -70.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at 30.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.52%, as shares surge +45.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO rose by +25.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -2.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In summary, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.