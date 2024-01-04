Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

The 36-month beta value for MLAB is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MLAB is $115.00, which is $17.87 above than the current price. The public float for MLAB is 5.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of MLAB on January 04, 2024 was 51.17K shares.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.59 in comparison to its previous close of 106.26, however, the company has experienced a -7.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-14 that LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Monday, February 5, 2024.

MLAB’s Market Performance

MLAB’s stock has fallen by -7.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.48% and a quarterly rise of 0.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for MLAB’s stock, with a -24.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLAB stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MLAB by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for MLAB in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $300 based on the research report published on January 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MLAB Trading at 0.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +1.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLAB fell by -7.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.95. In addition, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLAB starting from Archbold Brian David, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $112.36 back on Dec 15. After this action, Archbold Brian David now owns 558 shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., valued at $168,540 using the latest closing price.

Schmieder John Bradley, the Director of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $123.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Schmieder John Bradley is holding 62,760 shares at $123,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.52 for the present operating margin

+50.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. stands at +0.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value -0.19, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 48.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.78. Total debt to assets is 28.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.