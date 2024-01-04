Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO)

The 36-month beta value for ETAO is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 44.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on January 04, 2024 was 326.02K shares.

ETAO stock's latest price update

The stock price of Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) has dropped by -21.00 compared to previous close of 0.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-18 that Looking at the stock market today is like watching an action movie. One minute the bulls are stampeding and stocks are rising.

ETAO’s Market Performance

Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a -24.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.70% gain in the past month and a 29.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.09% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.52% for ETAO’s stock, with a -30.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETAO Trading at 31.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4325. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1269.63 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etao International Co Ltd. stands at -1544.40. The total capital return value is set at -1,816.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,917.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.